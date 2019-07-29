WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Wyoming's Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: main gates open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Brown's Amusement Carnival from noon to 11 p.m.; Muddfest concerts at 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. (See detailed schedule available at rocketminer.com.)
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Lego Club: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
A is for Art: 2 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Registration required.
Lego Club: 3 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
SBOCES Summer Theatre for Youth presents "Twelfth Night": 6:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College's Western Commons outdoor amphitheater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, August 1, 2019
Wyoming's Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: main gates open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight; Brown's Amusement Carnival from 5-11 p.m.; Dylan Scott Concert at 8:30 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Splat Art & Giant Slinky: 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main St., Rock Springs.
Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
SBOCES Summer Theatre for Youth presents "Twelfth Night": 6:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College's Western Commons outdoor amphitheater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, August 2, 2019
Wyoming Health Fair blood screening: 7-10 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Wyoming's Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: main gates open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight; Brown's Amusement Carnival from 4-11 p.m.; Gary Allan in Concert at 8:30 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, August 3, 2019
Wyoming's Big Show, the Sweetwater County Fair: main gates open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight; Brown's Amusement Carnival from 1-11 p.m.; Ratt in Concert at 8:30 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.