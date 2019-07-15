WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo — Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Lego Club: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Dip, Dodge & Slide: 1:30-4 p.m. at Century West Park, 1057 Evergreen Way, Rock Springs.
A is for Art: 2 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Registration required.
Lego Club: 3 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
WWCC Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. workshop and 7:15 p.m. meeting at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Concert in the Park with The EIO Band: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, July 18, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo — Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Pop Up Library & Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Truman Elementary School, 1055 W. Teton Blvd., Green River.
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. along South Main St., Rock Springs.
Knit On!: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee meeting: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Concert in the Park with BOCES: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Movie in the Park featuring “{span}Ralph Breaks the Internet”: 8:45 p.m. at Centennial Park, 160 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River. {/span}
FRIDAY, July 19, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo — Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Movin’ with the Munchkins: 10 a.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
2nd Annual Mansface Mountain Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Expedition Island Park, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
“Down and Dirty with Shakespeare” master class by Parke Fech: 6-10 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, July 20, 2019
National High School Finals Rodeo: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex grandstands, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
National High School Finals Rodeo — Rodeo Drive marketplace: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
“Down and Dirty with Shakespeare” master class by Parke Fech: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
2nd Annual Mansface Mountain Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Expedition Island Park, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
Space Mountain floating iceberg: 1-2:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
SUNDAY, July 21, 2019
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 Meeting: 1 p.m. at the Archie Hay Post 24 old building, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County qualifying round of the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition: 3 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs.
MONDAY, July 22, 2019
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Rocky Mountain Puppets: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rocky Mountain Puppets: 1 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs.
5K Family Fun Run “Water Fun Run”: 6 p.m. at Century West Park, 1057 Evergreen Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, July 23, 2019
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Stomp Rockets: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Brown Bag Concert Series with The W Lovers: noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bank Court on D St. between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, July 24, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Chalk It Up!: 10 a.m. to noon at Clock Tower Plaza, 51 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Lego Club: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Dip, Dodge & Slide: 1:30-4 p.m. at Century West Park, 1057 Evergreen Way, Rock Springs.
A is for Art: 2 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Registration required.
Lego Club: 3 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
Concert in the Park with Max-Say-Shun: 7 p.m. at Bunning Park, J and Evans streets, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
