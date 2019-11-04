WEDNESDAY, November 6, 2019:
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin’ with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
A is for Art Class: 4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Busy Bee & Co. Ribbon Cutting: 5:30 p.m. at the Busy Bee store, 623 Pilot Butte Ave., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
UFO Club: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
More than Skin Deep — How Beauty Affects Human Interaction: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
THURSDAY, November 7, 2019
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Family DIY Operation Game: 6-8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Frozen 2 Party: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Dueling Pianos: 8 p.m. at Park Hotel Lounge, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, November 8, 2019
Puppet Shows: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Ninth annual Home and Holiday Show: 5-9 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Blacklight Climbing: 6:30-9 p.m. at the Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
SATURDAY, November 9, 2019
Third annual Veterans Freedom Run/Walk: 9 a.m. to noon at American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River.
9th Annual Home and Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Relief Printmaking: 2-4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, November 10, 2019:
9th Annual Home and Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
First community choir practice of Handel’s “Messiah”: 5 p.m. at 120 Shoshone, Green River.
