WEDNESDAY, October 30, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E. Reservations required.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Halloween Party: 3:30-5 p.m. at Children’s Dental Center of Rock Springs, 1208 Hilltop Drive Suite 209.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Sharp Points — Rhetorical Needlework and Craftivism: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, October 31, 2019
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East. Reservations required.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Whisler Trunk or Treat: 3-5 p.m. at Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac, 2200 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Commerce Centre Halloween Stroll: 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Halloween Trick-or-Treating at the Library: 4-7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Grand Ole Halloween Party: 4-6:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
Sapporo Halloween for Kids: 4 p.m. at Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse, 2461 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Trick or Treat Extravaganza: 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Trick or Treat Night: 6-8 p.m. at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River.
FRIDAY, November 1, 2019
Wyoming Health Fair blood screening: 7-10 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 South Main Street, Rock Springs.
