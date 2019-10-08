WEDNESDAY, October 9, 2019
Mustang Preview Day: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E..
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health And Human Services Building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Special Rock Springs City Council meeting: 5:15 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St.
Halloween Book Crafts for adults: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
“Breaking the Boom and Bust Cycle: Viewpoints from Southwest Wyoming”: 6:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Fields of Faith: 7 p.m at Rock Springs High School Tiger Stadium, 1375 James Drive.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, Oct. 10, 2019
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Wrapped Box Art Ribbon Cutting: 4 p.m. at corner of College and Windriver Drive, Rock Springs.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. workshop in Room 1003 and 7 p.m. meeting in Room 3060 at WWCC, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Inside Connection Fundraising Banquet: 6:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. Registration required.
“Mass Imprisonment in America” featuring Heart Mountain internee Sam Mihara: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
“A Doll’s House Part 2 performance: 7 p.m. with a complimentary meal at 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, October 11, 2019
Puppet Shows: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Bitter Creek Boutique Autumn Craft Show: 4-7 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Rock Springs High School Theater scary escape rooms: 5-9 p.m. at the RSHS theater, 1375 James Drive.
New Studio Photography & Framing ribbon-cutting: 5:30 p.m. at New Studio, 420 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
“A Doll’s House Part 2 performance:: 7 p.m. with a complimentary meal at 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
