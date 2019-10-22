WEDNESDAY, October 23, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E. Reservations required.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Perchance to Dream? The Science of Sleep: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, Oct. 24, 2019
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East. Reservations required.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Teen Zombie Apocalypse: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Pop Culture and Gender Norms: 6 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Pinedale Theatre Company presents “Beauty and the Beast”: 7-9 p.m. at Pinedale Auditorium, 101 Hennick St., Pinedale.
FRIDAY, October 25, 2019
STEM Through Play: 10 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East. Reservations required.
Jose Antonio Vargas: documentary excerpt and discussion: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Comics and Gamers Con: 3-11 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Murder Mystery Party Dinner Theater: 5:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Jose Antonio Vargas: “Documented” Screening and Panel Discussion: 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Metaphysical Fair: 6-8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Rock Springs High School Scary Stories Haunted House: 6-10 p.m. at the high school theater, 1375 James Drive.
Pinedale Theatre Company presents “Beauty and the Beast”: 7-9 p.m. at Pinedale Auditorium, 101 Hennick St., Pinedale.
Halloween Concert: 7:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, October 26, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St
Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, at the corner of B and Broadway.
Jose Antonio Vargas Reading from best-selling “Dear America”: 11 a.m. at Sidekicks Bookbar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Comics and Gamers Con: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Haunted Library Escape Room: noon to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East. Reservations required.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
