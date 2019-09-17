WEDNESDAY, September 18, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
A is for Art Class: 4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, Sept. 19, 2019
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Open House: 5:30-7 p.m. at the Airport, 382 Wyoming Highway 370, Rock Springs.
Library Scavenger Hunt: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee meeting: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, September 20, 2019
Puppet Shows: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Acoustic Music Jam Session: 4-7 p.m. at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., Rock Springs.
A Night of a Thousand Lights dinner/dance fundraiser: 6 p.m. at Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com.
