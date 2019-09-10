WEDNESDAY, September 11, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Christian Women’s Club breakfast buffet meeting: 9 a.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, Rock Springs. RSVP required.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health And Human Services Building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, September 12, 2019
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Main Street Market: 4-7 p.m. on South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. workshop in Room 1003, 7 p.m. meeting in Room 3060 at WWCC, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, September 13, 2019
Acoustic Music Jam Session: 4-7 p.m. at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat: starting at 6 p.m., it will feature events and activities in Rock Springs and Green River. Registration is required and space is limited. Register at www.proudwyomingwoman.com.
SATURDAY, September 14, 2019
Coats and Cans for Kids 5k/10k: 8:30-11 a.m. at Stagecoach Elementary, 3000 Stagecoach Blvd., Rock Springs.
Kokanee Salmon Viewing: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at first bridge in Sheep Creek Geological Loop off Highway 44, south of Manila, Utah.
Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat: all day event features activities in Rock Springs and Green River. Registration is required and space is limited. Register at www.proudwyomingwoman.com.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
ARTember: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on South Main Street in Rock Springs.
Toy Story Stuffed Animal Sleepover: noon to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
