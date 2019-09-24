WEDNESDAY, September 25, 2019
Wyoming Miners’ Hospital Board open house: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new location, 2515 Foothill Blvd. Suite 213, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Brad Cutler State Farm Open House: 3-6 p.m. at the office, 341 Uinta Drive, Green River.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at the facility, 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
Fall Colloquia series — “Dr. Feelgood: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the FDA”: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Public meeting for Green River Dog Park: 7 p.m. at Green River High School commons area, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River.
THURSDAY, Sept. 26, 2019
Wyoming Miners’ Hospital Board open house: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new location, 2515 Foothill Blvd. Suite 213, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Brad Cutler State Farm Open House: 3-6 p.m. at the office, 341 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.