WEDNESDAY, September 4, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River URA/Main Street Farmers’ Market: 4-7 p.m. at parking lot on corner of Uinta and Roosevelt.
College Night Out: 6-8 p.m. at Bank Court, D Street between Broadway and South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, September 5, 2019
Tiger Town Bash: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking area along North Front St., Rock Springs. (For a detailed scheduled, go to rocketminer.com.)
Nighthawk Rising — A biography of accused Queen Ann Basset of Browns’ Park book presentation and signing: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, September 6, 2019
Wyoming Health Fair blood screening: 7-10 a.m. at 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs. Wyoming Health Fair recommends 12 hours fasting prior to blood draw unless diabetic. Drink plenty of water and take medications as usual.
Visiting Writers—C.J. Chivers: The first reading is at noon in the Western Wyoming Community College theater, followed by a panel discussion at 2 p.m. in Room 1302. The second reading is at 7 p.m. in Room 1302 at WWCC, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Free on-site document shredding: 5-6 p.m. at Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Sweetwater Mountain Biking Association (SMBA) Trails Day MTB Jam: 7:30 p.m. at Wilkins Peak Trails System near FMC Park, 175 Scotts Bottom Road, Green River. Registration required.
SATURDAY, September 7, 2019
Community Yard Sale: 7 a.m to 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Chamber Of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
