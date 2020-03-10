WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Golden Hour Senior Center Book Club: noon at 550 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Public meeting on wild horse management: 3-6 p.m. at Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Art Chat: 6:30 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, March 12, 2020
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. workshop in Room 3071, 7 p.m. meeting in Room 3060 at WWCC, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
The Science of Rainbows: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
FRIDAY, March 13, 2020
Bureau of Land Management wild horse adoption: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at wild horse holding facility on Lionkol Road in Rock Springs.
Puppet Show: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
SATURDAY, March 14, 2020
Bureau of Land Management wild horse adoption: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at wild horse holding facility on Lionkol Road in Rock Springs.
2nd Saturday - Par Tee: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18 downtown businesses in Rock Springs.
Builder's Day: noon to 2 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East, Green River.
Crochet Gingham: 1-3 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
St. Paddy's Poker Crawl: 4-8 p.m. at Hitching Post Restaurant & Saloon, 580 East Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Muley Fanatic Foundation ninth annual fundraising banquet: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater Event Complex exhibit hall, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
R & R Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Event Complex indoor arena, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
ZamTrip Acoustic: 8 p.m. at Johnny Mac's Good Time Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
