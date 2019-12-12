SATURDAY, December 14, 2019
Winter Wonderland: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
String in the Season: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Mall outside of the TJMaxx store, 2441 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Horse and Carriage Rides: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Santa Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
Living Window Displays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at downtown Rock Springs businesses. See a complete list at the rocketminer.com calendar.
Holiday Fun Fest: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Wreaths Across America ceremony: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, December 15, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, December 16, 2019
Holiday gift wrapping services: 4:30-8 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
TCF of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs. The group is for those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild.
Community Orchestra Performance: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School auditorium, 1375 James Drive.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, December 17, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College,, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
GRHS Souper Cheesy Fundraiser: 5-7 p.m. at Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive.
An Evening with Santa: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, December 18, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Holiday gift wrapping services: 4:30-8 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
