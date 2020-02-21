SATURDAY, February 22, 2020
Frostbite 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Expedition Island Park, 475 S. Second E., Green River.
Family Fun Saturday -- Qute Quilts: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
For the Love of a Pet: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson, 440 Uinta Drive, Rock Springs.
Paint & Create "Wyoming Sunset": 1-3:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs.
Make-A-Wish Skate Night: 3-4:30 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post Drive.
Paint & Create "Wyoming Window View": 6-8:30 p.m. at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, February 23, 2020
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, February 24, 2020
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
TUESDAY, February 25, 2020
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Ciner Unit 8 capacity expansion public information session: 5-8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Patio Room, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs.
"Educated" Book Discussion: 5:30 p.m. at Sidekicks Bookbar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Fair Board meeting: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex meeting room, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, February 26, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.