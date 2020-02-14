SATURDAY, February 15, 2020
Kemmerer Lions Club 36th annual Ice Fishing Derby: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Viva Naughton, 16 miles north of Kemmerer on Wyoming highway 233.
Map reading and navigation class: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 headquarters, 3010 College Drive, Rock Springs.
American Girl doll reveal party: noon at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Bikers Blues Bash: 5-10 p.m. at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
R & R Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, February 16, 2020
Kemmerer Lions Club 36th annual Ice Fishing Derby: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Viva Naughton, 16 miles north of Kemmerer on Wyoming highway 233.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, February 17, 2020
President's Day: What’s closed? Most city, county, state and federal offices, along with some banks and credit unions are closed in observance of President's Day. The Rocket Miner office is open.
TCF of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs. The group is for those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, February 18, 2020
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Make-A-Wish Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
School District No. 1 suicide prevention parent event: 6 p.m. at Farson-Eden School, County Road 28, Farson.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
NFL Trivia Night: 7:30 p.m. at the Wyoming Club, 131 K St., Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, February 19, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
"Black Panther" screening and discussion: 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Goodnight Story Time: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.