SATURDAY, February 8, 2020
La Barge Ding-the-Ling fishing contest: all day at Fontenelle Reservoir.
WildFlower and Company February event: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 517 Rennie St., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Homecoming Chili Cook-Off: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Spring.
Second Saturday — "Love and Art": 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout downtown Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, February 9, 2020
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, February 10, 2020
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Rocket Miner's I Love My County! event: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 board meeting: 5:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Housing Authority Office, 233 C St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting: 6 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, February 11, 2020
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Snacks in the Stacks: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting: 7 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 351 Monroe Ave., Green River.
WEDNESDAY, February 12, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Art Chat: 6:30 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
