SATURDAY, February 1, 2020
Coffee with the Curator: 10 a.m. at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Wedding Expo 2020: noon to 4 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
7th annual Red Tie Gala: 5-11 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, February 2, 2020
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, February 3, 2020
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Suicide Bereavement Support Group: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, February 4, 2020
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 board workshop: 4-8 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Muley Fanatic Foundation ribbon-cutting and open house: 5-6 p.m. with ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. at its new location, 5 E. Railroad Ave., Green River.
P.E.O. Chapter L meeting: 7 p.m. at Deer Trails Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, February 5, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.