SATURDAY, November 23, 2019
Vintage Snowmobile Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Dragons Love Tacos Party: 1-3 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Ghost talk featuring Ghost Walk crew and local author Micki Gilmore: 1 p.m. at the Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Western Wyoming Community College presents "My Fair Lady": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the WWCC theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater Snowpokes and ATV Club screening of "Thunderstruck": 7:30 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, November 24, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, November 25, 2019
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Parent Education Night on the effects of social media and screen time: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs High School auditorium.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, November 26, 2019
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Chess Club: 6:30-10 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
WEDNESDAY, November 27, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Festival of Trees: view trees and baskets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at the facility, 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
