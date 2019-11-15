SATURDAY, November 16, 2019
2019 Holiday Business Showcase: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 South 2nd East, Green River.
Heart to Home Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Winter Shopapalooza: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Park Hotel banquet hall, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs.
Dragons Love Tacos Party: noon to 2 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Green River High School presents Disney's "Newsies the Musical": 2 p.m. at the high school theater, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River.
Western Wyoming Community College presents "My Fair Lady": 7:30 p.m. at the WWCC theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
AZ-IZ and ZamTrip Live: 8 p.m. to midnight at American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 North Center St., Green River.
SUNDAY, November 17, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Hospice of Sweetwater County Candlelight Remembrance Service: 2-3:30 p.m. at Park Hotel banquet room, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs.
University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive.
MONDAY, November 18, 2019
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
TCF of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs. The group is for those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild.
Green River High School presents Disney's "Newsies the Musical": 2 p.m. at the high school theater, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
TUESDAY, November 19, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater Education Choices informational meeting: 7-9 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, November 20, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
A is for Art Class: 4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
