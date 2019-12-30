TUESDAY, December 31, 2019
R & R Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
New Years Eve Party With ZamTrip: 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River.
Rockin’ and Roarin’ New Year’s Eve Extravaganza: 9 p.m. at Outlaw Inn, 1630 Elk St., Rock Springs.
NEW YEAR'S DAY, Jan. 1, 2020
What’s closed? City, county, state and federal offices, along with banks, credit unions and other businesses are closed in observance of New Year's Day. The Rocket Miner offices also are closed. The New Year's Day edition of the newspaper will be circulated on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
FRIDAY, January 3, 2020
Wyoming Health Fair blood screening: 7-10 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Up in Arms Gun Show: 3-7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, January 4, 2020
Up in Arms Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs
Music For Vets Benefit Concert: 5-11 p.m. at Expedition Island Pavilion, 475 S. Second E., Green River.
SUNDAY, January 5, 2020
Up in Arms Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
