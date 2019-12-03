WEDNESDAY, December 4, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Festival of Trees: view trees and baskets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin’ with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
UFO Club: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
WWCC President Listening Session: 6-7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College Green River Center, 1 College Way, Green River.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Pop Music Concert: 8-9 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
THURSDAY, December 5, 2019
Festival of Trees: view trees and baskets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Wrapped Up Toy Drive and Raffle Concert: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs.
“California Dreams” film screening and discussion: 6:30 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Festival of Trees auction and reception: 6-8 p.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, December 6, 2019
Wyoming Health Fair blood screening: 7-10 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Holiday House: 4-8 p.m. at 2401 Lacebark Lane, Rock Springs.
Craft Fair: 4-7 p.m. at Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River.
The Grinch at the Chamber: 4-5 p.m. at Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive.
Holiday Pop-up Artisan Shop: 5-9 p.m. at GroWYO, the old Tomahawk Hotel building, 58 North 1st East, Green River.
Wrapped Up Toy Drive and Raffle Concert: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs.
Green River Mayor's tree lighting: 5:30 p.m. at Clock Tower Plaza, 51 East Flaming Gorge Way.
Gingerbread Village and Tree of Lights: 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County main entrance, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs. The Tree of Lights ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and Santa arrives at 6:15 p.m.
Christmas with the Bar J Wranglers: 7 p.m. at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs. Tickets required.
SATURDAY, December 7, 2019
Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Holiday House: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2401 Lacebark Lane, Rock Springs.
Holiday Pop-up Artisan Shop: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at GroWYO, the old Tomahawk Hotel building, 58 North 1st East, Green River.
Santa Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
Horse and Carriage Rides: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., Rock Springs.
The Grinch Visits Downtown: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at downtown Rock Springs gazebo, corner of Broadway and D St.
“Polar Express” interactive movie screening: 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
VIRS Respite Care Cookie Jar Exchange: 2-7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. at Cannon Park, intersection of Elk, A and Grant Streets, Rock Springs.
Wrapped Up Toy Drive and Raffle Concert: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs.
Lighted Holiday Parade: 5:30 p.m. at downtown Rock Springs.
Eighth annual Community Christmas Carol sing-a-long and Handel’s “Messiah”: 7 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center, 120 Shoshone, Green River.
SUNDAY, December 8, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com.
