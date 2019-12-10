WEDNESDAY, December 11, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, December 12, 2019
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Presentpalooza for teens: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group: 6 p.m. at Deer Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. workshop in Room 1003 and 7 p.m. meeting in Room 3060 at WWCC, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, December 13, 2019
Puppet Shows: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Blacklight Climbing: 6:30-9 p.m. at the Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
SATURDAY, December 14, 2019
Winter Wonderland: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Horse and Carriage Rides: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Santa Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
Living Window Displays: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at downtown Rock Springs businesses. See a complete list at the rocketminer.com calendar.
Holiday Fun Fest: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
