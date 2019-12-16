WEDNESDAY, December 18, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Holiday gift wrapping services: 4:30-8 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, December 19, 2019
"Christmas Story" interactive movie for teens: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Convention of States town hall meeting: 6-8 p.m. at Thayne Community Center Room B101, 250 Vannoy Parkway, Thayne.
Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee meeting: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Holiday Jammie Party: 6:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
FRIDAY, December 20, 2019
Child Abuse Awareness Event: 5-10 p.m. at American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St., Green River.
"Come Let Us Adore Him" Living Nativity program: 5:30-6, 6-6:30, 6:30-7 and 7-7:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
"The Polar Express" screening: 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, December 21, 2019
Horse and Carriage Rides: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Santa Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B St.
Holiday Gift Wrapping Services: noon to 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
"The Polar Express" screening: 2 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
"Come Let Us Adore Him" Living Nativity program: 5:30-6, 6-6:30, 6:30-7 and 7-7:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
