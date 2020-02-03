WEDNESDAY, February 5, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
"Little Women" presentation: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
UFO Club: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
THURSDAY, February 6, 2020
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Great Teen Pizza Bake: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
"Little Women" presentation: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
FRIDAY, February 7, 2020
Wyoming Health Fair blood screening: 7-10 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Spring.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
La Barge Ding-the-Ling fishing contest: noon at Fontenelle Reservoir.
WildFlower and Company February event: noon to 8 p.m. at 517 Rennie St., Rock Springs.
Beers & Bills: 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Hitching Post Restaurant & Saloon, 580 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Blacklight Climbing: 6:30-9 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
SATURDAY, February 8, 2020
La Barge Ding-the-Ling fishing contest: all day at Fontenelle Reservoir.
WildFlower and Company February event: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 517 Rennie St., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Homecoming Chili Cook-Off: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Spring.
Second Saturday — "Love and Art": 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout downtown Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
