WEDNESDAY, February 12, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades five and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Art Chat: 6:30 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, February 13, 2020
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Raven Solar Energy Project open house: 3-6 p.m. at Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs office, 280 U.S. Highway 191 N.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Exploration — Science: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting: 6 p.m. workshop in Room 3071 and 7 p.m. meeting in Room 3060 at WWCC, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, February 14, 2020
Puppet Show: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Valentine's Sweetheart Dinner: 5-10 p.m. at Outlaw Inn, 1630 Elk St., Rock Springs.
"Rocky Horror Picture Show" screening for adults: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
SATURDAY, February 15, 2020
Map Reading & Navigation Class: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 headquarters, 3010 College Drive, Rock Springs.
American Girl doll reveal party: noon at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
R & R Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
