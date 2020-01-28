WEDNESDAY, January 29, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Public hearing on Rocky Mountain Power's integrated resource plan: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall Council chambers, 212 D St.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, January 30, 2020
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Southwest Regional Science Fair awards ceremony: 3 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Rushmore Gym, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.,, Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Red Desert Humane Society annual meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Sidekicks Bookbar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, January 31, 2020
STEM Through Play: 10 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
National Hot Chocolate Day: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East, Green River.
Free Resonance performance: 8 p.m. at Johnny Macs Good Time Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, February 1, 2020
Coffee with the Curator: 10 a.m. at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 S. Main St, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Wedding Expo 2020: noon to 4 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
7th Annual Red Tie Gala: 5-11 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.