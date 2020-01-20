WEDNESDAY, January 22, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin’ with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
School District No. 1 suicide prevention parent event: 5:30 p.m. at Northpark Elementary School, 1 North Park Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, January 23, 2020
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Wibit Plunge:5-8 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
School District No. 1 suicide prevention parent event: 5 p.m. at Eastside Elementary, 305 G St., Rock Springs.
School District No. 1 suicide prevention parent event: 5 p.m. at Pilot Butte Elementary, 1003 Summit Drive, Rock Springs.
University of Wyoming Saturday University program — “A Low-Carbon Future for Wyoming Fossil Fuels?”: 5:30 p.m. at Sublette County Library, 155 S. Tyler Ave., Pinedale.
2020 Rocks!: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
FRIDAY, January 24, 2020
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Burbot Bash: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. registration pickup at The Hub/Mustang located just outside Manila, Utah, on Highway 530 & Highway 43. Fishing begins at noon on the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Perler Bead Day: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Paint and Create PEO Chapter AY fundraiser: 6-8:30 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N. Second E. St., Green River.
Actor’s Mission presents “Church & State”: 6 p.m. meal and 7 p.m. performance at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Tom Bennett at the Park Lounge: 9-11:30 p.m. at the Park Hotel, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, January 25, 2020
Burbot Bash: all day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
University of Wyoming Saturday University program — “A Low-Carbon Future for Wyoming Fossil Fuels?”: 8:30 a.m. coffee and doughnuts and 9 a.m. program at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Family Fun Saturday-Chinese Paper Lanterns: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Art Exploration Workshop: 1-4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Burns Night Celebration: 2-4 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Bowls of Caring painting party: 2-5:30 p.m. at Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main St., Rock Springs. Sign up by Jan. 24 at the coffee shop or call the YWCA at 352-6635.
Pampurr Yourself Purse & Jewelry Auction: 4:30-9:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn Ballroom, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs. Advance tickets required.
“The World Needs More Cowboys” celebration: 5-7 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Beach Party and Wicked Buddha Release: 6-10 p.m. at Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Paint & Create “Northern Lights”: 6-8 p.m. at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs.
R & R Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Actor’s Mission presents “Church & State”: 6 p.m. meal and 7 p.m. performance at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
