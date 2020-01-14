WEDNESDAY, January 15, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
March for Wyoming Women poster making party: 6-8 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, January 16, 2020
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Teen Thursdays Karaoke Party: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee meeting: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Actor's Mission presents "Church & State": 6 p.m. meal and 7 p.m. performance at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, January 17, 2020
Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse Adoption: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wild Horse Holding Facility on Lionkol Road in Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Flannel Friday: 2 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Pajama Party at Joe's: 5 p.m. at Joe's Liquor & Bar, 516 Elk St., Rock Springs.
Kari's Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting: 6-9 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Actor's Mission presents "Church & State": 6 p.m. meal and 7 p.m. performance at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, January 18, 2020
Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse Adoption: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wild Horse Holding Facility on Lionkol Road in Rock Springs.
March for Wyoming Women: 10 a.m. beginning at the parking lot on the corner of B and Broadway Street, Rock Springs.
Paw Patrol Adventure: noon to 2 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
"The Mechanics Secret" book signing by author Danni Eikanger: 1 p.m. at Sidekicks Bookbar, 507 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
100th birthday celebration for Dora Lopez: 1-4 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
'80s trivia and costume contest fundraiser: 6-8:30 p.m. at Park Hotel, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs.
McGregor vs. Cowboy at the Eagles: 6 p.m. at Eagles Aerie 151, 211 B St., Rock Springs.
Actor's Mission presents "Church & State": 6 p.m. meal and 7 p.m. performance at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, January 19, 2020
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.