WEDNESDAY, January 8, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades five and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Informational meeting on free job training for Sweetwater County single moms: 6 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Art Chat: 6:30 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
UFO Club: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, January 9, 2020
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Teen Thursdays Karaoke Party: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 North 1st East, Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Sip and Paint Snowflakes: 6-8 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees: 6 p.m. workshop in Room 3071, 7 p.m. meeting in Room 3060 at WWCC, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, January 10, 2020
Puppet Show: 11 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Blacklight Climbing: 6:30-9 p.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
SUNDAY, January 5, 2020
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com.
