WEDNESDAY, November 20, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Business Enhancement Training: 7:30-9 a.m. at Green River Chamber of Commerce, 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way. Registration required.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn: 1 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, 1005 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River. RSVP required.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
A is for Art Class: 4 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs. Preregistration required.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THURSDAY, November 21, 2019
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Dragons Love Tacos Party: 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Sweetwater County Republican Party Central Committee meeting: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College presents "My Fair Lady": 7:30 p.m. at the WWCC theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
FRIDAY, November 22, 2019
STEM Through Play: 10 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Juntos presentation: noon and 6 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, Rock Springs.
Western Wyoming Community College presents "My Fair Lady": 7:30 p.m. at the WWCC theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, November 23, 2019
Vintage Snowmobile Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Dragons Love Tacos Party: 1-3 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Ghost talk featuring Ghost Walk Crew and local author Micki Gilmore: 1 p.m. at the Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Western Wyoming Community College presents "My Fair Lady": 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the WWCC theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater Snowpokes and ATV Club screening of "Thunderstruck": 7:30 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, November 24, 2019
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
