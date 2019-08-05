MEETEETSE — The Meeteetse Museums’ annual free tour of the old mining town Kirwin on Saturday will include a gold panning demonstration, historical re-enactors and a river ecology tour led by Kassy Skeen, Shoshone National Forest ecologist.
Participants will meet at the Meeteetse Museums at 8 a.m. to leave for the town at 8:30 a.m. sharp. There is no need to preregister. The tour will begin on site around 10:30 a.m. and will last until the early afternoon.
People going on the tour should bring a lunch, water, chairs and bug spray. A high-clearance vehicle is also necessary for this tour since participants are expected to provide their own transportation to the town. Carpooling will be an option at the museum but is not guaranteed.
The annual tour of Kirwin offers an up close and personal look at the abandoned mining town located in the high Absaroka Mountains. Kirwin was founded in 1881 by William Kirwin and Harry Adams when they found gold, copper, silver, and lead in the area during a hunting trip.
Roughly 20 years later, the town had a population of more than 200 people. At its peak, the stage ran from Meeteetse to Kirwin three days a week. The town had a general store, post office and hotel but was a dry community with no saloon. In February of 1907, an avalanche swept down to the town from the north side of the valley, killing three people. The town never recovered from the avalanche and people drifted away. Tour participants will explore the storage/shop facilities, cabins, sheds, mining offices, various collapsed structures, assay office and machinery remaining at the location.
This year’s tour will feature more living history than ever before. Tour participants will meet Grasshopper Bill, Miss Bethel Broadbent and a goldpanner who will do demonstrations of his techniques. After learning about the town from inhabitants and playing some popular games of the late 1800s, guests can join ecologist Skeen of the Shoshone National Forest Service on a river ecology tour.
As always, tour participants can also make the mile hike to the site where Carl Dunrud was constructing a cabin for Amelia Earhart before her plane went down over the Pacific Ocean. Bear spray is recommended for anyone hiking in the area.
For more information, contact info@meeteetsemuseums.org or call 307-868-2423.
