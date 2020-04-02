ROCK SPRINGS — Due to concerns of COVID-19, A Tribute to John Denver with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon has been postponed.
Originally, the performance was scheduled for April 11 at The Broadway Theater.
“While it’s disappointing to have to cancel and postpone events at the Broadway Theater, we realize this is how we can protect people’s health,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater anticipate hosting a rescheduled concert in later summer/early fall. Tickets already purchased will be redeemable for the rescheduled date so patrons should hold onto them as new tickets won’t be issued.
Those wanting to get a refund, can do so via the place of purchase – either online via Brown Paper Ticket, at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office or Chamber of Commerce.
For refunds via Brown Paper Tickets, email refunds@brownpapertickets.com. Patrons need to be sure to include the order confirmation number.
If the tickets were purchased at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office or at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, patrons will need to return the physical tickets once the offices are open to the public. For questions, patrons can contact the office at 307-352-1434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.