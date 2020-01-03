ROCK SPRINGS — The Great DuBois performance scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Broadway Theater has been canceled. Those who’ve bought tickets at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Office or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce may return their tickets to the sales location for a refund. Those who’ve purchased tickets online will be automatically refunded.
“We just heard from the promoter today,” Chad Banks said in a press release.
“Apparently the show is currently performing on a cruise ship and misscheduled their return date,” he added. “We’re disappointed we won’t be able to offer this great show to the community but hope to reschedule them next year.”
For more information on the program, call 307-352-1434 or visit downtownrs.com.
