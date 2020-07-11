LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming's scheduled home football game against Utah has been canceled after the Pac-12 Conference announced Friday it will only play conference games this fall due to COVID-19.
The Utes, a Mountain West foe of the Cowboys until 2010, were set to play at War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 19, a marquee matchup and one of the premier opponents slated to appear on the Cowboys' (8-5 in 2019) schedule. Utah went 11-3 last season and finished the season ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press poll.
"This was an announcement that we kind of expected (Friday)," UW athletics director Tom Burman said in a statement to WyoSports. "It wasn't anything that was a huge surprise to us, given the other recent announcements by other conferences."
Despite losing several key players, such as quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss due to graduation, the Utes are still expected to contend for the Pac-12 South Division title under 17th-year head coach Kyle Whittingham.
A UW spokesperson told WyoSports it is "too early to tell" if the matchup with Utah will be rescheduled. As part of a home-and-home series, the Utes and Cowboys are scheduled to play in Salt Lake City in 2025.
"Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a news release.
On Thursday, the Big Ten became the first conference to announce it would play a conference-only schedule for fall sports, eliminating traditional matchups such as Michigan vs. Notre Dame and a highly anticipated matchup between Ohio State and Oregon. Following the announcement, it was widely expected the rest of the Power Five conferences would follow suit. Official statements from the Big 12, SEC and ACC have yet to be made.
The Ivy League announced Wednesday that all of its fall sports, including football, would not be played in 2020, though the potential for spring seasons is still open.
MW teams were scheduled to play 13 games against Pac-12 foes and a total of 21 games against Power Five opponents in 2020: UW vs. Utah, UNLV vs. Cal, Hawaii vs. Arizona, Hawaii vs. UCLA, Colorado State vs. Colorado, Nevada vs. Arkansas, New Mexico vs. Mississippi State, Utah State vs. Washington State, UNLV vs. Arizona State, Colorado State vs. Oregon State, Fresno State vs. Colorado, New Mexico vs. USC, Air Force vs. Purdue, Boise State vs. Florida State, Hawaii vs. Oregon, San Jose State vs. Penn State, San Diego State vs. UCLA, UNLV vs. Iowa State, Utah State vs. Washington, Colorado State vs. Vanderbilt and Fresno State vs. Texas A&M.
"These are truly unprecedented times, and we are working diligently to determine appropriate solutions while prioritizing the health and safety of everyone involved," Utah athletics director Mark Harlan said in statement. "Our conference and university leadership has provided great support and direction, informed by leading health experts and data. We will work with our colleagues at each of the nonconference institutions impacted by today's decision to reschedule those contests, and we will provide more information about our schedules and our home events when they become available."
The cancelation of all nonconference games would be potentially devastating for programs from the Group of Five conferences. According to Sports Illustrated, a total of 49 "buy games" were scheduled by Power Five schools against non-Power Five schools, and a total of about $65 million was slated to be paid to the latter, according to The Associated Press.
A buy game, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, is a home contest for a Power Five team, "in which big brother writes a hefty check to little brother for what's usually a beatdown."
The MW has yet to announce impending schedule changes or plans for a conference-only schedule, though it did release a statement Friday evening following the news of the Pac-12's plans.
"As has been the case since the onset of the pandemic, we are fully engaged with our membership and advisers on a nearly daily basis, exploring the myriad of potential scenarios around returning to competition," MW Commissioner Craig Thompson said in the statement. "We were aware of this possibility, and will continue to evaluate the appropriate decisions and the proper timing going forward. The safety, health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff members and campuses remain our top priority."
