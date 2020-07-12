CHEYENNE -- The coronavirus pandemic has hit Wyoming's nonprofits on both ends -- the cancellation of fundraisers caused a loss in funding, and the demand for services has increased as more people face financial hardships.
Throughout the pandemic, Wyoming's nonprofits have risen to the challenge, oftentimes expanding their offerings to meet the community's needs. And with the virtual WyoGives Day of Giving on July 15, residents will have the opportunity to give back to those agencies.
Organized by the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, the virtual Day of Giving will take place all day Wednesday at wyogives.com and features 130 nonprofits from across the state. The donation day will go live at midnight and last for 24 hours.
"We're all separated right now, but this is an opportunity to really bring the whole state together," Wyoming Nonprofit Network Director Jody Shields said.
On the website, residents will be able to donate to as many nonprofits as they'd like in one transaction, similar to adding items to your cart while online shopping. The funds will go directly toward the selected nonprofits, and those wishing to donate can search for nonprofits by location and cause.
For each of the 130 nonprofits, the first $755 received in donations will be matched thanks to a $100,000 contribution from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. Wells Fargo will be matching any contributions made toward agencies addressing homelessness or housing issues, and Jonah Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming will be matching any of their employees' donations.
With the community contributions, Shields said, "Donors will have an even greater impact."
Thirty-five Cheyenne-based nonprofits are participating in the Day of Giving, including My Front Door, Peak Wellness Center and Black Dog Animal Rescue. Each nonprofit has set up its own page on the site, providing donors more specifics on how their funds will help serve the community. For example, Black Dog's page tells donors that $25 covers the core vaccines for a cat or dog and that $250 covers the cost of care for a homeless animal.
According to Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County Executive Director Kate Wright, the virtual fundraiser couldn't have come at a better time for Wyoming's nonprofits. Like most agencies in the state, Habitat for Humanity saw their spring fundraisers canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns.
For the Day of Giving, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County will be raising money for its first veteran build, where they'll be building a safe, affordable home for a U.S. veteran.
After building 50 homes in the community, Wright said they wanted to bring an even stronger focus to serving Laramie County's veterans.
While they've made strides in planning the project, Wright said they haven't started the groundwork because, "We just haven't had the money."
Eight local credit unions - WyHy Federal, Western Vista Federal, NUVision, Meridian Trust Federal, First Education Federal, Blue Federal, UniWyoFederal and Cheyenne-Laramie County Employees Federal credit unions -- pitched in to purchase the property for the veteran's build. So for the Day of Giving, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County is looking to raise $10,000 to begin development.
For Habitat for Humanity and Laramie County's other nonprofits participating in the event, the fundraiser offers the opportunity to make up losses caused by the pandemic and to bring more awareness to Wyoming's nonprofit organizations.
Habitat Special Projects Coordinator Dan Dorsch said, "This campaign really showcases how many different nonprofits there are in Laramie County and how much they do support our community, especially in times like these."
