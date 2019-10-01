SUNDANCE (WNE) -- A celebration of autumn featuring five tons of pumpkins and a street full of scarecrows will top this weekend's events in Wyoming.
Sundance will host its annual Pumpkin Patch Festival on Saturday.
The event will feature pumpkins for sale, a farmers market, a scarecrow contest, carnival games and wagon rides.
Pumpkin bowling and face painting are also on tap for the day.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
-- An art show on "Cowboy Ethics — A Life Well Lived" through the weekend at the Brinton Museum in Big Horn.
-- Percussive Art featuring Tattered Art Soldier Sounds in Riverton on Saturday.
-- Spur Outfitters "sporting clays" shooting in Encampment on Sunday.
-- An Artist-in-Residence show at Big Horn's Brinton Museum through the weekend.
For more information on these and other events, visit the Wyoming Tourism Division's website at TravelWyoming.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.