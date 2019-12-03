GILLETTE (WNE) -- Christmas activities abound this weekend across the state.
Gillette's Downtown Holiday Ice Festival — a full day of events — takes place Saturday, culminating in the city's "Parade of Lights."
Festival-goers can sample chowder and soup as judges in the "Chowder Challenge" as they watch sculptors carve figures out of 200-pound blocks of ice. For dessert, shoppers can make s'mores over fire pits set up downtown. And if that's not enough, they can also sample specialty drinks — both alcoholic and non-alcoholic — prepared by merchants participating in the "concoction contest."
Other activities will include an ugly sweater contest and an opportunity to donate toys to less fortunate children via the motorcycle club ABATE, which will conduct a parade.
For more information on Gillette's Downtown Holiday Ice Festival, visit visitgillettewright.com/event-calendar or Gillette Main Street's Facebook page.
Laramie's Downtown Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting will be on Friday evening (visitlaramie.org/event/downtown-holiday-parade-tree-lighting?instance_id=34851).
Other holiday parades around the state are scheduled for Saturday after dark. They include the following:
-- The Cheyenne Christmas parade, canceled last weekend due to inclement weather (www.cheyennechristmasparade.com)
-- The Christmas in Wyoming parade in Newcastle, also rescheduled for Saturday (www.facebook.com/events/2181816555445728)
-- "A Storybook Christmas" Parade of Lights in Worland (www.wtschamber.org/calendar-events)
-- The Lighted Christmas Parade through downtown Saratoga (www.wyomingcarboncounty.com/events/events-calendar/475-lighted-christmas-parade)
-- The Holiday Lighted Parade — featuring a Grinch theme — in Rock Springs (www.tourwyoming.com/calendar/index.php?eID=3444).
