ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation swung in to assist a local charity Fast Cars & Foster Kids with one of its annual autocross events at the First Choice Ford parking lot.
When an unforeseen mechanical issue prevented the organization from cleaning and sweeping the lot for the safety of the competitors, WyDOT stepped in to make sure the event could run smoothly and safely, according to a press release. WyDOT crew members Paul McGuire and Bill Croy brought in a water truck and sweeper to clean the lot so drivers could compete on clean pavement.
The autocross event, organized by Fast Cars & Foster Kids, was put on to raise money for children in foster care in Sweetwater County. Their next event will take place at Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday, Aug. 10, and will include a car show, autocross and a burnout contest. There will be an additional autocross race at the First Choice Ford parking lot on Dewar Drive on Aug. 13-14.
The board members of Fast Cars & Foster Kids extends its gratitude to First Choice Ford and WyDOT for assisting in making the event possible. For more information about Fast Cars & Foster Kids, visit www.facebook.com/kidsandcars2017 or call 307-389-8262.
WyDOT reminds drivers that if you want to drive fast, sign up for autocross with Fast Cars & Foster Kids. Any other time, obey all posted speed limits, wear your seat belt, slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers.
For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 511, or download the Wyoming 511 app.
