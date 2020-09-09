CHEYENNE — The WYOmericana Caravan is touring Wyoming in September and October. One of the six stops include a 7 p.m. performance on Oct. 2 at the Broadway Theater at 618 Broadway, Rock Springs. Tickets cost $10.
In collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, the sixth anniversary tour features Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine of Hoback, Jason Tyler Burton of Pinedale and Shawn Hess of Laramie. The Sheridan show will also welcome The Two Tracks as local guests.
In light of the pandemic, efforts have been made to keep this tour as safe as possible, according to a press release. There will be limited venue capacities, mask requirements for venue staff, crew and musicians when not performing, and more precautions onstage and off. Organizers said concertgoers are encouraged to wear masks, and gather responsibly with awareness for social distancing and safety measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; live music and local venues depend on it.
The WYOmericana Caravan is all about representing Wyoming and celebrating the creative spark in Wyoming. Fans and sponsors have continued to rally behind this musical collective with positivity and support.
Other dates include:
— Sept. 11: WYO Theater, Sheridan
— Sept. 12: Wind River Brew Fest at American Legion Park, Pinedale
— Oct. 1: Silver Dollar Showroom, Jackson
— Oct. 3: The Lincoln Theatre, Cheyenne
— Oct. 4:Gryphon Theatre, Laramie
ABOUT THE TOUR
The award-winning WYOmericana Caravan Tour is a rolling representation of Wyoming’s burgeoning songwriter scene with multiple musical acts “caravanning” down the road together. The idea is to propel Wyoming’s music scene as an artist collective, exhibiting to the world that there’s a creative movement in the USA’s least populated state. Musical acts perform individual sets — with the suspense of ad-libbed, cross-band collaborations — followed by an encore set that includes members of the tour on stage simultaneously, taking chances and blending talents, according to a press release.
Past tours have featured Jalan Crossland, Screen Door Porch, The Patti Fiasco, J. Shogren Shanghai’d, Canyon Kids, Sneaky Pete and the Secret Weapons, The Littlest Birds, Low Water String Band and Dauphin.
Organizers said this is a grassroots operation and it takes a generous village. Sponsors include WESTAF, Wyoming Arts Council through the Wyoming Independent Music Initiative, Western AF, Wyoming Public Media, Give’r, Buckrail, Snake River Brewing, BendeRuble Sound, Showdeer, Pinedale Fine Arts Council, Little America Hotel Cheyenne, and Luminous Brewhouse.
For more information about the tour or to purchase tickets, visit www.WYOmericana.com.
