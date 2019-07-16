ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Singer-Songwriter competition is coming to Sweetwater County and is looking for more local musicians to enter.
It is not just a competition, though, according to organizers. It’s a cultural event and a great opportunity to showcase original music. Those entered will perform and be judged starting at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway in Rock Springs.
Contestants will perform three songs they have written while fellow contestants and audience members follow along with printed lyrics sheets. Judging will be done by a panel who will select both the top songs as well as the top singer-songwriters. Up to four contestants can advance to the final competition hosted in Casper on Sept 20-22.
Those interested in entering the contest can sign up at www.wyomingsinger-songwriters.com/competition-entry The cost is $25.
Many talented troubadours and song-smiths are hidden throughout the small towns of Wyoming, according to organizers. The purpose of creating a singer-songwriter competition in Wyoming is threefold:
n To bring together talented artists spread far across the state.
n To give aspiring singer-songwriters a chance to perform their works in great venues with a listening audience.
n To promote and recognize excellence in songwriting, an under-celebrated skill with the power to bring people and cultures together — ultimately creating a culture unique to Wyoming.
During its first year statewide in 2018, the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition drew 75 contestants, representing incredible talent and diversity. The contest started in the fall of 2012 as the Laramie Singer-Songwriter Competition.
Additional details are available at www.wyomingsinger-songwriters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.