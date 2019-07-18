ROCK SPRINGS — Audiences can take a trip to the Emerald City and then watch local teens and college students perform William Shakespeare during two upcoming productions by the Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Education Services Summer Theatre for Youth.
"The Wizard of Oz — Young Performer’s Edition" will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Western Wyoming Community College theater. Admission is free, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The cast features 45 students from age 8 to 18 under the direction of Eric-Richard de Lora, WWCC professor of musical theater, and nine WWCC students.
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the film musical "The Wizard of Oz," and the Young Performers’ Edition is a one-hour adaptation featuring all the songs made memorable by the performances of Judy Garland, Ray Bolger and their on-screen friends. The classic tale, written in 1900 by L. Frank Baum, features a Kansas farm girl who travels over the rainbow to find new friends, face her fears, and discover the magical power of home.
The second production, "Twelfth Night," will be presented by the Shakespeare Workshop at 6:30 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 1 at the Western Commons — WWCC's new outdoor amphitheater. Fifteen high school and college students will present Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, adapted by Vonda Shuster and The Wichita Shakespeare Co., under the direction of Stephen Cramer, WWCC professor of musical theatre. Admission is free. Blankets, picnic baskets and non-alcoholic beverages are encouraged as seating will be on the lawn.
“We want to make certain we create opportunities for our Western students to explore theater education experiences with the young performers,” De Lora said.
“Having both a musical and non-musical theatre experience, especially Shakespeare, for the performers allows them to develop more completely as actors, singers and dancers.”
Both productions are appropriate for audience members of all ages. For more information, contact the Sweetwater BOCES Office at 307-382-1607.
