ROCK SPRINGS — Vocalist Samantha Newma and drummer Cory Zampedri, along with lead guitarist Kyle Zampedri and bassist Cody Zampedri, entertain the audience Wednesday evening at Bunning Park. The homegrown rock group performed in the Concert in the Park series. The next concert will feature Wyoming Raised beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
GREEN RIVER — Residents who want to bring another grocery store to Green River can invest their own money in a startup campaign. Wild Sage Market is looking for at least 1,200 member-owners to invest in the co-op.
