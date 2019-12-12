ROCK SPRINGS – Raising Readers in Wyoming was granted $42,125 by the Holy Communion Episcopal Church and the Foundation for the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming to purchase books for distribution throughout Wyoming. Raising Readers in Wyoming encourages parents to read to their children by providing new books as part of their well child health care visits. This gift makes it possible for Raising Readers in Wyoming to distribute 16,000 books through medical offices in these communities, according to a press release. This will allow for 40% of Wyoming’ population under the age of 5 to receive the gift of reading.
Raising Readers in Wyoming’s success depends on donations and volunteers. Those interested in volunteering or making a donation can contact Raising Readers at 307-673-1885 or execdirector@raisingreadersinwyoming.org. For more information or to donate online, visit www.raisingreadersinwyoming.org.
