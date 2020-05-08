ROCK SPRINGS — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Rock Springs Civic Center closed down for nearly 44 days according to Dave Lansang, director of Parks and Recreation.
“We closed down after March 20 and we reopened both of the centers the morning of Monday, May 4,” he said.
According to Lansang, employees of both centers were allowed to go to work during this time.
“We allowed all employees that wanted to work to continue to work,” he said. “The main focus for them during the shutdown was cleaning and sanitizing all areas of the buildings. In both centers, walls were being cleaned, carpets were being cleaned and sanitized. We also did a significant amount of painting in both buildings.”
Although both centers are currently open, Lansang stated that there are still guidelines in place when it comes to social distancing.
Guidelines include no groups of 10 or more are allowed anywhere. This includes no playing five-on-five basketball in the gymnasium. There are currently no group fitness classes going on. All locker rooms, including the showers are closed, but restrooms remain open. All staff members must wear masks at all times.
Lansang added, “We do not have the hot tubs or saunas open. The leisure pool at the Rec Center is currently closed. We do have lap swimming access to both pools, one in each facility, but that’s a one-person per lane situation.”
Lansang also said that pickleball courts, racquetball courts, the walking lap at the rec center, and the climbing wall at the Civic Center are currently open.
Since reopening, each facility has switched over to summer hours. According to Lansang, due to the pandemic, time of the year, and because of the new hours, the Rec Center is currently averaging around 100 people per day and the Civic Center around 40 people per day.
