Festival of Trees 2020 features in-person viewing, virtual auction

ROCK SPRINGS — YWCA of Sweetwater County's annual Festival of Trees will once again kick off the holiday season at Commerce Bank, with trees and decor that can be viewed in-person and an online auction.
"This is a year like no other but there will still be Festival of Trees!" Melinda Baas, the YWCA Executive Director, said in a press release.
This year the event is scheduled for Nov. 23 through Dec. 3 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. Trees are going up from Nov 16-20th and will be ready for the public view for nearly two weeks. All items will be available for auction and viewing by the 23rd.
"There will still be in-person viewing of all the items at Commerce Bank so people can walk through and pick out their favorites or just get in the Holiday Spirit," the press release explained.
There will be gift baskets, wreathes, home decor, kid's baskets, and trees for everyone to browse through.
"There is something for every household at this auction," according to the press release. "There are full size trees for those looking for a change this Christmas. For those who just love decorating and have already started getting their decorations out, be sure to check out our Decor section in the auction. From table trees to framed prints to pictures and holiday signs, there is sure to be something to add to your household. And if you are looking for a fun Holiday gift, there are plenty of baskets to choose from."
What is different this year is how items will be won. The auction will be held virtually, and the auction site can be accessed at www.aesbid.org/ywcatree20. Those wishing to participate will need to register on the site and get a bidding number.
"Once you do that you are all set to start bidding when the auction opens," the press release said. "There are some really neat features with this on-line auction that we hope will make it fun for everyone."
Several available items can already be viewed on the bidding site, and more will be added leading up to the auction. Anyone needing help registering can stop by Commerce Bank to receive help from YWCA staff.
Those who register on the auction site before Friday Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. will be entered to win a “Hot Cocoa” raffle basket as an early present.
Once viewing starts on Nov. 23, the public can vote for their favorite tree at Commerce Bank. The People's Choice tree winner will be announced at the end of the event on Dec. 3 at 10 p.m.
"Your support of the YWCA will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services," the press release said. YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages in their lives, through good and bad times. These services include childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocate services to victims of many forms of violence including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizens of Sweetwater County.
"We encourage everyone to stay staff and healthy this holiday season," Melinda Baas said. "Everyone needs a little holiday cheer right now so mark your calendar to come down to Commerce Bank and check out Festival of Trees."
