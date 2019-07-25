JACKSON — A Jackson resident has started a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for a 30-minute documentary film she is working on about the preservation of public land in the Wyoming Range.
The film, “A Noble Pursuit,” tells the story of a community coming together to achieve one of the most significant oil and gas lease buyouts in American history, according to filmmaker Leigh Reagan Smith.
Her film details how ranchers, cowboys, cowgirls, hunters, energy industry professionals, coal miners, wildlife experts and local residents all came together, across political divides, in unprecedented support of one another in their fight for mountain wilderness. Efforts focused on energy leases located within the Hoback Basin.
“Thanks to concerned citizens, 58,000 acres will now be protected in perpetuity,” Smith said.
“This success story is a road map for how other communities across the United States can effectively work along side our neighbors, elected officials and conservation groups to continue to preserve and protect our public lands.”
The film is scheduled to be screened Sept. 26 at the Teton County Library. Smith also plans to screen the film at other public libraries throughout Wyoming starting in the fall as well as share it on PBS. She started the Kickstarter campaign in order to finish editing and cover post-production costs.
To view the trailer and to read more about the film, go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/noblepursuit/a-noble-pursuit or www.mountainfiremedia.com.
Smith has worked as a cinematographer and editor for documentary films that have screened on national PBS and film festivals all over the world. Her work includes a Showtime TV extreme sport series for Teton Gravity Research, several educational documentaries for PBS and programming for National Geographic. Leigh was the award-winning director of photography on “Bag It,” a feature-length documentary about worldwide plastic consumption and the health of our oceans. She is currently video and digital arts studio manager at the Jackson Hole Art Association.
