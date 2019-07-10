ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is coming up.
It will take place at Bunning Park Aug. 10. Admission is $5 and proceeds will benefit the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for ongoing downtown redevelopment projects.
The 2019 entertainment schedule and line-up include: 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.,Will Baxter Band; 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Sin City Screamers; 2:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., WY5; The Lionel Young Band, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m; and 8:30 p.m., Skyla Burrel.
A LOOK AT THE PERFORMERS
Will Baxter Band
With a blend of soulful originals and tasteful covers, The Will Baxter Band is built to get residents dancing. With electrifying live performances in Salt Lake City, Park City; Provo, Utah; Ogden, Utah; and beyond, they’re bringing their take on old-school Rhythm and Blues across the country, according to the URA.
The group is an improvisational band that is best experienced live. Will Baxter’s soulful voice and electrifying guitar lead the band, with Wachira Wiagwa-Stone laying down the groove on drums. Adam Fifield rounds out the band on the bass and Hammond organ.
Sin City Screamers
Singer and songwriter Chuck Dittman is a local musician. He’s been playing professionally in the area for thirty years. Dittman plays a variety of music and draws primarily on blues and jazz for his own music as well as interpretations of classic, blues, rock and folk music.
Amy Rasdall, from Maine, began her career in music at 10 years old. Her father worked extra jobs so he could buy her a guitar for Christmas in 1987. She has been playing ever since.
From 1995 to 1999, she attended Berklee College of Music in Boston and earned a bachelor of music in music business management. This degree earned her many jobs and internships such as the role of president of Heavy Rotation Records and president of the Music Business Association at Berklee. After graduating, she went to work for PKA Management in Boston where she was the executive assistant to PKA President Keith Garde (former comanager of Aerosmith). The company was a consultant to Aerosmith and personal management team to Reockapella, Luxx and Brand New Immortals, the release states.
Rasdall said she needed to take time off from the music scene, as Hollywood had taken its toll, but after moving to Wyoming, and recharging for a decade and starting a family, she returned in 2009 with her brand, Sick Like Me. She founded the record label of the same name in 2012 and released her first extended play record entitled, “The Drum Cave Sessions” in April of 2013, enlisting other Berklee Alumni as key performers on her recordings. Her instrumental song, “All 9 of Us” appeared on the nationally-aired reality TV show, “Gearheads” in March 2014.
Rasdall has turned her business – Sick Like Me Music, LLC – into a production, promotion and management company geared toward representing local and regional music.
She is an elite member of GoGirlsMusic.com and is also a member of the Songwriting and Music Business Community headed by Amanda Williams out of Nashville, Tennessee.
WY5
For the last two years, WY5 has been entertaining audiences in southwest Wyoming with an eclectic blend of Blues, Rock, Pop, Funk, and a little bit of Country music. Playing a variety of venues, events, and festivals, the group aims to please by making sure that every listener will hear a song that appeals to their individual taste in music.
A huge part of the band’s success is owed to the talent of its members. The lineup includes Jessica Yerkovich on vocals, Joe Barbuto on the keyboard, Cliff Wittstruck on guitar, Dave Jensen on bass, and Michael Weiss on the drums.
Lionel Young
Lionel Young is a high energy performer with a bent for the blues. The Lionel Young Band, winners of numerous awards for best in and around the Colorado region, won the 2011 International Blues Challenge band competition. Added to his victory at the 2008 IBC in the solo-duo catagory, makes Young the first double champion in the history of the IBC.
Fans of the inspired, classically trained Young, love his distinctive brand of blues on the electric violin. The band’s show features not only originals but also interpretations of blues classics by Willie Dixon, Leadbelly, T-Bone Walker, Muddy Waters and Magic Sam, among others. His award-winning compositions include “Brown Cloud Over Denver” and “Summertime,” stir up social concerns and soothe the weary soul, according to the URA.
Born in Rochester, New York, Young began taking violin lessons at six with Anastasia Jempelis at the Eastman School of Music. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Opera-Ballet Orchestra and the National Repertory Orchestra which commissioned him to play bluegrass and blues for their summer festival and on a tour of Japan, Taiwan, and Korea during the 1988 Summer Olympics Music Festival.
Throughout his career, Young won numerous awards including: The Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award (Pittsburgh Symphony); The Concerto Competition (Carnegie-Mellon); The Passamenic Award (Branchwood String Quartet); and the award for the Best Blues Band in Westword’s Best of Denver. He won a position with The Denver Chamber Orchestra and premiered a solo piece by William Hill.
Young also had the honor of working with Count Basie, Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Paige/Robert Plant, Doc Severenson, Linda Ronstadt, Living Color, Billy Taylor, Woodie Herman, Stanley Turrentine, Homesick James, Homer Brown, Hamlet Bluiett, Chief Bae, and Johnny Long.
Skyla Burrell
Skyla Burrell is a full-time, hard-working traveling blues band, known for their high-energy electric blues, according to the URA.
“They are sassy, sexy and full of fire,” the release states. “They keep the party going in fine style.”
“They deliver unpretentious, self — described hard driving blues in which strength and understatement unite in an easy, fluid balance without sucking up to rock,” according to DownBeat Magazine.
“This group is like a muscle car – classic style, powerful and ready to blow your mind,” the press release states.
BACK TO THE EVENT
Commemorative Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews pint glasses will be available for purchase at the Aug. 10 event for $20 each and will include three beer tickets. Additional beer tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20.
The event is produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA with support from Young and Professional Group and the Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board. This event is brought to you by Rocky Mountain Bank along with the following sponsors: Community Fine Arts Center; Pickin’ Palace; Pepsi; Life Skills; Simplot; Red Desert Ice; and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
For more, call 352-1434 or go to downtownRS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.