CHEYENNE—Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump's Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in honor of Patriot Day.
The President's Proclamation:
"Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2019, as Patriot Day. I call upon all departments, agencies, and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. I invite the Governors of the United States and its Territories and interested organizations and individuals to join in this observance."
