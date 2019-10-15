More than 60 students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 are entered in this year’s Community Fine Arts Center Community Show as part of the 80th anniversary celebration for the art collection owned by the school district. The theme of “Food in Art” gave community artists and the students a variety of ways to interpret food in an artistic way. The open house will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 31.