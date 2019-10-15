ROCK SPRINGS — The 13th community exhibit is on display at the Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St. This year’s theme is “Food in Art,” and there are several different interpretations for viewers to enjoy.
“We are also celebrating the 80th anniversary of the extensive art collection that is permanently on display at the CFAC,” CFAC Director Debora Soulé said in a press release. “Part of the celebration is a student art competition, and the kids have made some delicious looking works of art.”
Visitors to Thursday’s open house will be able to vote for their favorite student artwork in the different grade levels. The open house runs from 5-7 p.m. and will feature refreshments, music, an art raffle and a special announcement from the Community Fine Arts Center Advisory Board.
Each October, the exhibit is open to all artists from Sweetwater County. Artists of all levels are encouraged to submit artwork that follows this year’s theme. The show opened on Oct. 2 and will remain on display through Oct. 31.
For centuries food has been depicted in artwork, according to art historian Donovan Gauvreau of emptyeasel.com. Historically, Greeks and Romans thought highly of their ability to realistically depict food, and it was a way of showing their wealth and generosity. Dutch realists of the 17th century portrayed banquet tables of delectable food. Even modern artists are inspired by food – from the fruit paintings of French artist Paul Cezanne to pop artist Andy Warhol with his series of soup can paintings.
Community members exhibiting are Angelina Q. Bennett, Patti Bird, Cherrie Dittman, David Doporto, Jill Hartley, Shari Kumer, Amanda Margrave, David von Metz, Diana Metz, Cindy Patrick, Gwendolyn Quitberg, Deon Quitberg, Braids Roberts, Angelina Roberts and Soulé.
Each school selected five pieces from their students to be part of the display. Kindergarten through fourth-grade artists are James Anderson, Parker Bates, Owen Bennett, Brayton Boylen, Joey Bozner, Belle Burke, Remington Byrge, Keelan Carter, Ari Chavez, Ari Cook, Ashley Cruz, Ridge Duffy, Sylvia Duffy, Grace Entz-Scott, Lane Eversull, Jordana Frericks, Rayder Gonzalez, Hadley Hafner, Damian Hamilton, Stevi Harford, Berlynn Harrison, Mia Holgate, Kael Keslar, Domonic King, Echo Knezovich, Garrett Langley, Jemma McGarvey, Rosa Mejia-Ayala, Makynzee Puffer, Hannah Redmond, Lilly Rosenbach, Kamdon Sloan, Kali Valdez, Sadie Woodward and Hayden Youngblood.
The fifth- and sixth-grade students in the show are Emeree Brostoski, Paige Castillon, Jayden Duncan, Jose Serrano Gonzalez, Heather Lake, William Maes, Aunica Mayne, Ashlan Rosenbach, Adalyne Schweitzer and Macey Stanhuff.
Students from Rock Springs Junior High School and Farson/Eden School include Emma Asay, Kyrah Greub, Dalton Hager, Cooper Jones, Kayda King, Rylee Neilson, Katherine Rodriguez and Varina Viray-Jilge.
In the high school level, Rock Spring High School and Farson-Eden students exhibiting are Aldara Acosta, Rhys Brandt, Aryanna Candleraio, Aurora Kozminski, Kasia Leavitt, Madison Pankowski and Erin Poyer.
The CFAC also has on display the majority of the art collection which was started by RSHS students in 1939. Works hung in the school until the Community Fine Arts Center was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.
“Sweetwater County School District No. 1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” Soulé said. “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”
The Community Fine Arts Center is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
