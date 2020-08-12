GREEN RIVER — Work continues at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport, but Wednesday August 12 was a special day as the Wyoming National Guard leader visited with the troops and local leaders.
Two Star General Greg Porter was flown from Cheyenne to the Spaceport on a Blackhawk helicopter to visit with the 34 troops from the 133rd Unit, who began work on the runway Saturday. The unit is working on leveling the runway as well as drainage.
The guard has called the project a huge benefit to the unit and to the community of Green River. General Porter was presented with the key to the City by Mayor Pete Rust. Rust has been Mayor for 6 years and says this is the first time he has awarded the key to the city. The General then presented Rust with a challenge coin.
City Engineer Mark Westenskow presented each troop with a 1991 Green River centennial coin.
Work on the project continues until August 17th. The Guard says this training, if contracted out, would cost the city 2.5 million dollars.
Those in attendance included State House members Stan Blake and John Freeman.
