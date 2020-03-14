SWEETWATER COUNTY — After 108 years, Girl Scouts remains the best leadership development organization for girls by helping them thrive in five key ways: develop strong sense of self; seek challenges and learn from setbacks; display positive values; form and maintain healthy relationships; and identify and solve problems in the community.
Girl Scouts unitie the best of their legacy experiences — like outdoor adventure, camping, and our cookie program — with exciting, modern programs in STEM, computer science, computational thinking, and engineering to ensure Girl Scouts offer a truly one-of-a-kind experience for today’s girls.
Last summer, girls in grades six through eight from the Girl Scout Leadership team organized and conducted several day camps for girls in southwest Wyoming. Through these local day camps, these Girl Scouts inspired and taught more than 150 girls about camping, STEM and Girl Scouts.
Local Girl Scouts in grades eight to 12 also ran a G.I.R.L. camp at the Rock Springs Civic Center where girls learned how to be Go getters, Innovators, Risk Takers and Leaders. This was four days of fun run by the older girls on the Girl Scout Leadership team.
Another incredibly popular program last year was Wild Iron Chef. This campout challenges girls to create meals — with just the ingredients given them — using outdoor cooking methods such as Dutch ovens, open fire, camp stove and pie irons. The challenge lends to thoughtful and creative combinations which were judged by three wilderness rangers just coming in off the trail!
Additionally, several Girl Scouts in grades eight to 12 went backpacking accompanied by a wilderness ranger. These girls learned survival skills while backpacking in the mountains.
Last fall, area Girl Scouts had the opportunity to experience To the Moon and Back, where they had an immersive and interactive experience in a new STARLAB digital planetarium purchased by GSMW. The Wyoming Stargazers assisted with additional curriculum and provided use of their telescopes.
The exciting, modern programming GSMW offers meets the needs and interests of today’s girls where they live — in both the outdoor and digital worlds of today — and helps them become the builders of tomorrow’s world. Here’s a peek at some upcoming spring/summer activities for Girl Scouts in the area. www.gsmw.org/events:
— Leadership Camp: May 8-10
— Day camp: June 4
— Outdoor Adventure Camp: July 16-19
— Horse Camp: July 20-24
Details on these and other events available at other GSMW locations can be found at www.gsmw.org/events or http://www.gsmw.org. All girls, regardless of past Girl Scout experience, can join at any time and participate in events, programs and camp.
For 2020, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) continues to put girls at the center of its mission. With the support of more than 3,000 volunteers, GSMW provides programming to more than 9,200 girls across Wyoming and Montana.
